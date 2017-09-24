Understand Rukun Negara or risk mind colonisation, says Kurup

Tan Sri Joseph Kurup said it was important for Malaysians to embrace the Rukun Negara. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKENINGAU, Sept 24 — Colonisation of the mind can occur if the public has little understanding of the principles of Rukun Negara, thus jeopardising the development of the nation and people, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Tan Sri Joseph Kurup.

As such, he said, it was important that every person in the country embraced the Rukun Negara principles which were national ideologies to guide them to build resilience and foster unity among the diverse people of Malaysia.

“I am confident and believe that through the Rukun Negara, the people of this country will enjoy peace and our future generations will not be caught up in social issues which can destroy their future,” he said in his speech when officiating the Rukun Negara Club programme at the Sook District level here today.

Kurup, who is also Pensiangan MP, said the principles of Rukun Negara could guide the people in developing character, vision, morals and dignity as Malaysians.

He also urged the younger generation to value the peace and prosperity in the country and stay away from influences which could disrupt harmony and unity.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Rukun Negara Club, Kurup said to date, there were 6,338 such clubs in the country, 333 of which were in Sabah.

He said the club stressed on cross-cultural, patriotic, voluntary activities as well as those which stressed on leadership qualities, environmental issues, entrepreneurship and innovation.

“The activities in the modules of the programme are aimed at developing students who are sensitive to the needs of other races, who learn and understand the cultures and values of others, as well as who love the nation,” he said. — Bernama