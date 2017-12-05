Umno’s role should continuously be felt by grassroots, Ismail Sabri says

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Umno should remain active in contributing to education and other fields for the people’s development, besides focusing on politics. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Umno’s role should continuously be felt by all in developing the country, especially in the field of education, which is a vital element in changing the people’s lot, said Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the party should remain active in contributing to education and other fields for the people’s development, besides focusing on politics.

In this regard, Ismail Sabri, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, expressed his appreciation for Umno Youth and Puteri for collaborating with Mara Education Foundation (YPM) in giving out school bags to students in all 191 party divisions across the country.

“I hope the collaboration between Umno Youth and Puteri and the ministry will continue not just in the field of education, but also in the economic and other fields,” he said when launching the ‘Back to School 2018’ programme organised by YPM here today.

The minister said the programme, which had entered its third year, was aimed at assisting students from less privileged or poor families in the urban or rural areas, with a total allocation of RM1.8 million.

“This year, all 191 Umno divisions are involved in distributing 200 bags for each division,” he said, adding that under this collaboration, various achievements had been made, including the setting up of 365 Rakyat@KKLW tuition centres since its launch two years ago.

He said the tuition centres had benefited about 30,000 poor students since the programme’s implementation with Puteri Umno.

On the HELP tuition programme carried out in collaboration with Umno Youth, Ismail Sabri said it had so far benefited 20,000 students sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examination. — Bernama