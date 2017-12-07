Umno will remain strong in Pagoh, delegate says

Banners are displayed at the Putra World Trade Centre during the Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur December 5, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 ― Pagoh Umno is progressing better and has high chances of winning in the next general election, despite Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s removal from the party.

Pagoh Wanita Umno chief Senator Datuk Noriah Mahat disputed claims that the party had been weakened in the Pagoh constituency, and said the political situation had only made the Umno division stronger and better.

“Pagoh was seen as the benchmark of Umno supporters. There were hearsay that the fall of Umno in Johor begins in Pagoh, which will lead to the fall of Umno.

“It is true that Pagoh had faced a trying time when we lost the former deputy president, who was also the Deputy Prime Minister. But Pagoh will never wither from the storm it faced,” said during the motion on Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s presidential speech at the party’s annual general assembly, here, today.

Noriah said Umno had grown stronger and that there is no place for the newly formed party, which she did not name (referring to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia).

“As mentioned by our president earlier, the ‘parti bunga’ (referring to PPBM's party logo), which was formed by the former Umno Pagoh division chief, was said to have shaken Umno Pagoh, but this is far from true.

“The ‘parti bunga’ will never have a place in Pagoh as Umno will remain stonger there,” she said.

Noriah credited the contributions of Umno’s top leadership, including Umno Supreme Council members Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek, and Datuk Ahmad Maslan, for reinforcing the division in Pagoh constituency.

With the party's continuous support, Noriah said Pagoh’s Umno division will ensure Barisan Nasional wins in the constituency.

Earlier in his presidential address, Najib had questioned the capabilities of leaders of said ‘parti bunga’, whom he referred to as a ‘former Umno leader’ and a ‘statesman’.