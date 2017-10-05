Umno unfazed by DAP’s presence at ‘4 All’ dialogue, says Annuar Musa

Umno Information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa. — Bernama picBUKIT MERTAJAM, Oct 5 — Umno was unfazed by the presence of a DAP member at its ‘Dialogue Perjuangan 4 All’ in Balik Pulau and Permatang Pauh recently and even acknowledged him favourably.

Penang Chief Minister’s Information officer Zaidi Ahmad was Umno Information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa’s subject at a press conference after the ‘4 All’ dialogue at Wisma Transformasi Permatang Pauh here last night.

He said Zaidi, a former pilot with the Royal Malaysian Air Force had asked him the same question about the United States Department of Justice’s report on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

“He already asked me the question on Tuesday night in Balik Pulau and I had given him the answer. Last night he was present again (Permatang Pauh) and asked the same question. We did not dismiss him but explained to him again.

“In fact, I told him that we welcomed the Opposition’s presence if an explanation was what they wanted,” he told reporters here.

Meanwhile, Annuar also reminded Umno members in Penang against being misled by the hate politics played up by DAP.

He said Umno must prove that the party was a responsible party and would continue to champion the people’s interests alongside other Barisan Nasional components.

During the dialogue sessions, Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah also served as a panelist while Datuk Shamsul Najmi Shamsudin acted as moderator. — Bernama