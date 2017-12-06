Umno made Shafie Apdal a ‘great’ leader, says Sabah delegate

Khairul Firdaus admitted, however, that Shafie had ‘contributed a lot’ to Sabah Umno in the past. KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Sabah Umno founder Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal was only a great leader because of his link to the party, an Umno Youth delegate from Sabah said today.

Shafie left Umno last year to form Parti Warisan Sabah after he was removed from the Cabinet in 2015, but Batu Sapi Umno Youth chief Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan said that Shafie is not as big a threat to Umno as he is made out to be.

“We have to show to the people that Shafie is great not because of Shafie himself, but because of Umno,” he said during his speech at the Umno Youth assembly today.

Khairul Firdaus admitted, however, that Shafie had “contributed a lot” to Sabah Umno in the past.

“All the stories about him being great are not right, they are not true stories,” he said.

Khairul Firdaus, who is also Umno Youth exco member, also demanded that more Umno Youth leaders are given the chance to contest in the general election, and for older leaders to “make way”.