Umno info chief says BN should let Opposition weaken further

Umno Information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa believed that infighting among Pakatan Harapan components will continue and not likely to be resolved by the next general election, even if this is next year. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Barisan Nasional should not call for an early general election as the Opposition is experiencing disarray that will only worsen with time, said Umno Information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Speaking to Malay daily Berita Harian’s ‘Bicara BH’ programme yesterday, Annuar said BN should instead prioritise finding solutions to issues and problems faced by the public.

“We don’t need to worry (about the Opposition). As long as their existence is based on a marriage of convenience, instead of being based on similar ideologies and they are together to battle a mutual enemy, the Opposition will never be able to offer an attractive alternative to the public,” Annuar was quoted as saying

He believed that infighting among Pakatan Harapan components will continue and not likely to be resolved by the next general election, even if this is next year.

The 14th general election must be held no later than August 2018.

“If you have read Sun Tzu, he teaches to strike when the enemy is in disarray. But Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s leadership strategy is different. He doesn’t want to strike from the shadows and take advantage of the enemy’s weakness.

“He wants to focus on the public’s needs and interest,” said Annuar, who also pointed out that Najib has gone through multiple general elections under different administrations.

Commenting on the possibility of a cooperation between Umno and PAS, he said this need not be formal and could continue on an ad hoc bases.

He explained that there were enough similarities between the two parties’ goals to make this possible even if they do not sign an electoral pact.

“PAS and Umno agrees that we have our difference not in what we both want to achieve but in how we want to achieve it,” he said.

He advised his party not to be “Umno-centric” when dealing with PAS, but to take a holistic view based on Muslim unity.