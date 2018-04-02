Umno division leader arrested for drugs during raid at karaoke centre

An Umno chief from a division within the capital was arrested after he tested positive for methamphetamine abuse during a raid early this morning. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — An Umno chief from a division within the capital was arrested after he tested positive for methamphetamine abuse during a raid early this morning, a police source revealed.

The source told Malay Mail that the implicated division chief, who is also a state party secretary, was arrested along with around 10 other friends, including two women, from a supposed karaoke outlet along Jalan Imbi at 2am.

“All the other arrested suspects had also tested positive for drugs.

“They were arrested during a police raid that was there to inspect claims the outlet had been operating without a valid license,” said the source.

The raid was conducted by KL contingent police together with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission following claims concerning the outlet’s licensing.

“The suspects were then brought to the Dang Wangi district headquarters to be processed.

“They had their urine samples taken, which would then be lab tested,” said the source.

The division leader was later released on police bail at around 4pm, as the case is being investigated under Section 15(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug abuse.