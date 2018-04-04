Umno division chief says didn’t do drugs, only drank coffee at nightclub

Rizalman suggested the incident may have stemmed from those seeking to derail his possible selection for the 14th general election. — Picture by Razak GhazaliKUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Bandar Tun Razak Umno division chief Datuk Rizalman Mokhtar claimed he was entrapped by political rivals, following his arrest for alleged drug abuse at an entertainment outlet here on Monday.

At a press conference today where he confirmed he was the Umno leader reportedly arrested during the raid, he suggested the incident may have stemmed from those seeking to derail his possible selection for the 14th general election.

“I am not sure who did it, but I believe it was done to jeopardise my candidacy of contesting in Bandar Tun Razak and tarnish my name.

“I also vehemently deny any wrongdoing as claimed in reports, and all I can say is I have been entrapped because I do not take drugs,” he said at the Bandar Tun Razak Umno division office.

His family, including his wife and children, and Barisan Nasional grassroot supporters from Bandar Tun Razak were also present to lend their support.

Rizalman said he went to the entertainment centre for normal leisure activities and assumed the outlet was licensed as it has been open for almost a decade.

“We abstained from alcohol and only drank coffee and soft drinks, but our urine test results returned positive.

“I did not hallucinate and I was normal during the arrest so I am wondering why my [test result] is positive,” he said.

The division leader, speculated to contest a parliamentary seat in GE14, said he would use all legal channels to clear his name.

He said he was ready to cooperate with the authorities investigating him and ready to resign his political posts if he is convicted.

"As an Umno party member, I am ready to accept any possibilities as I understand the disappointment showed by the party's deputy president following the incident.

"However I will continue to serve in my capacity as Bandar Tun Razak division leader for as long as Barisan Nasional allows me to do so," he said.

Yesterday, acting Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party leadership will decide the fate of the politician and described the incident as unfortunate.

Ahmad Zahid was quoted saying it should never have happened and the matter has upset the party's top leadership.

Rizalman said it was unfair for the public to prejudge him as he was innocent until proven guilty.

“I also urge that Umno and Barisan Nasional be left out of this because this is a personal matter.

"Please don't let this small matter compromise my consistent efforts and contributions for the past 14 years in helping the people of Bandar Tun Razak," he said.