Umno delegate: Jamal Yunos’ actions not reflective of all division leaders but…

File picture shows Red Shirts leader Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos (left) attempting to carry a coffin into the Selangor state secretariat building on February 14, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — The actions of Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos, who is known for his controversial acts of protest against the Selangor state government should not be reflective of all Umno division leaders, a party delegate said today.

Permatang Pauh Umno chief Datuk Mohd Zaidi Said said that the Sungai Besar Umno chief’s actions are just his individual style of putting pressure on the state administration in Selangor.

Jamal, who is also the leader of the Red Shirts movement, has quickly emerged as Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s biggest critic with a series of unconventional protests, including driving hearse and coffins to the state secretariat building and also showing up at the same building in a towel.

“His actions do not reflect the behaviour of all division leaders,” Mohd Zaidi said during the Umno General Assembly today.

He said assuming Jamal’s actions reflect other division leaders restricts the “freedom” for them to act against the “extremists”.

“When the opposition does it, they say it’s an individual action, not the party. When an Umno leader is affected, they say it’s the party, not the individual. This is not fair,” he said.

But Mohd Zaidi said that Jamal should continue his “struggle” to help BN win back Selangor.

“I want Jamal to continue his crazy struggle to make sure we win in Selangor,” he said.