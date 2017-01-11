Uggah not acting chief minister, Sarawak official says

It is as yet unclear who will take on the duties of chief minister in the wake of the death of Sarawak's Tan Sri Adenan Satem.— Bernama pic KUCHING, Jan 11 -- A Sarawak government official has debunked claims that Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has been appointed acting chief minister following the sudden death of Tan Sri Adenan Satem today.

“I have checked with the Astana and I was told that there was no such meeting between the Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and Uggah,” the official from the Chief Minister’s Department told Malay Mail Online when contacted, on condition his name not be disclosed.

He said such claims were therefore untrue.

Uggah, a Christian Iban, is one of Sarawak’s three deputy chief ministers. The other two are Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg and Tan Sri James Masing.

Messages of Uggah’s alleged appointment as interim CM started spreading through social media and the WhatsApp texting platform just hours after Adenan’s death at 1.24pm today, purporting to be from the Astana, the official residence of the Sarawak governor.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg has also said that the appointment of acting chief minister or swearing in the new chief minister will only be decided after the seven-day mourning period for Adenan ends.

The state administration will run as usual, he told a news conference here earlier this afternoon.

After the press conference, Abang Johari chaired the state funeral arrangement for the late chief minister.