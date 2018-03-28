Uber drivers fear lower pay, stricter rules after Grab merger

A notice announcing the closure of Uber’s offices is pictured at Petaling Jaya March 27, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, March 28 ― Uber drivers are worried about a less lucrative payment scheme and stricter hiring policy, after Grab acquired Uber’s Southeast Asian operations on Monday.

Clemente Anthony Arul, 67, said with the merger, Grab effectively monopolised the ride-hailing market, leaving drivers little choice on which company they wanted to work with.

“Many of the drivers who have driven for both platform would choose to stay loyal to one after a period of time. This is after they have weigh the pros and cons.

“With the merger, that option is completely wiped out, leaving only one option to choose from which many not be fine to some of us,” he told Malay Mail.

Clemente said he is one of the drivers whom Grab would find ineligible to work with due to a past police record when he was 21.

“Grab have a very strict policy about hiring drivers. Those with a police record cannot drive for them. But this was years ago and I am worried if they do not allow me to drive simply because of a minor police record made decades ago.

“I am quite concerned now as what were to happen to me if they would not allow me to drive. My past mistakes should not dedicate on how I should care for my family,” he said.

Ayee Mazlan expressed hopes that Grab would retain two systems of operation, one for Grab and another for Uber for its drivers.

“This includes the incentive structure and the rules. Many drivers have had bad experiences with Grab passengers and as such, are reluctant or hesitant to move forward with the merger.

“Uber's payment scheme is more lucrative for the driver, while Grab's rules are suffocating and it also makes it easier for drivers to be disqualified,” he said.

Ceanu Caelan Chevalie, who used to drive for Grab, said he switched to Uber due to Grab’s fare structure that he found less lucrative.

“I used to be a Grab driver, but Uber is better as the fare charges are higher and this is better for the driver because we earn more. I also like to work as and when I please. I fear I will lose this flexibility if the merger continues,” he said.

New Uber driver Aaron Yap said the merger made sense financially, but it would intensify competition among drivers.

“Uber has become unsustainable in their business as they lose money due to competition and inability to localise like Grab, it is in their rightful mind to at least sell off their business as they did in many countries like Brazil, China and Russia.

“I wouldn't want to be in a company that runs on debt. How can I expect them to pay me and their debt?”

“Though it is possible I will gain more passengers as a driver, the inclusion of Uber drivers will create more competition for drivers to get more passengers,” he added.

Yap said ride hailing customers were now only left with one choice.

“This means impending price hikes for fares as and when they like, since they do not need to have discounted rates to compete with other platforms,” he said.