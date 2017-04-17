Two workers killed after falling into manhole in Ipoh

IPOH, April 17 — Two workers were found dead in a manhole into which they had fallen during a clean-up process early today, according to the Ipoh Fire and Rescue Station.

Its chief, P. Samasuvam, said the workers, both 27, from a private cleaning company, slipped and fell into the manhole in front of the Angsana Mall Shopping Centre here while descending the steps into the manhole.

Samasuvam said the station was summoned at about 1.30am and quickly sent 15 personnel in two trucks to the scene.

Several of the fire-fighters equipped with breathing apparatus went into the manhole and found the two workers unconscious.

“A medical team pronounced them dead,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

The bodies of the workers, who had yet to be identified, were handed over to the police, he said. — Bernama