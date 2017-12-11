Two teens killed after allegedly riding against traffic flow in Perlis

KANGAR, Dec 11 — Two boys lost their lives after colliding with a car while they were riding a motorcycle allegedly against traffic flow along Changlun-Kuala Perlis Highway near Utan Aji bridge, last night.

Muhammad Danial Syukur Yusri, 13, and Muhammad Alif Asyraf Sebdil, 16, died at the scene after being hurled onto the road while the Honda City car driven by a man plunged into a drain.

It is understood that prior to the incident around 8.30pm, the victims had just refuelled their machine at a petrol station near the area.

The driver of the car and his female passenger who sustained injuries, were sent to Tuanku Fauziah Hospital for treatment, where the bodies of the two teenagers were also brought to.

Perlis Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief DSP Rusli Yahaya when contacted, confirmed the incident and said the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

In another development, Rusli said 37 motorcycles were seized and 200 traffic summonses issued for various offences in a special operation in conjunction with the school holidays, along Jalan Pesisir Pantai, Kuala Perlis near here, last night.

He said 170 motorcyclists were screened in the operation which began at 6.30pm and ended at midnight.

Rusli said those detained were aged between 14 and 21 years who were mainly students.

Two motorcyclists aged 18 and 21 were detained under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for riding in a reckless and dangerous manner, he said. — Bernama