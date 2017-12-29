Two men plead not guilty to running a brothel

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 29 — Two men pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of running a brothel.

Tay Leong Hee, 52, and Tay Tian Chuan, 45, were charged with committing the offence at Level 2, Promenade Hotel, No. 4, Lorong Api-Api 3, Api-Api Centre, at 8.44 pm on Nov 23 this year.

The charge, under Section 373 (1) (a) of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 15 years, and liable to a fine, if found guilty.

Judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim allowed the two accused to be released on bail of RM20,000 in one surety each.

She also ordered them to surrender their passports to the court, and to report themselves at the Immigration Department’s office once a month.

Noor Hafizah set Jan 10 next year for case management.

DPP Fazril Sani Mohd Fadzil prosecuted, while Leong Hee and Tian Chuan were represented by counsels Datuk Chaw Chin Tang and Adrian Cham Chee Kong, respectively.

On November 23, the two accused were among four people arrested by the Sabah Immigration Department during a raid at the hotel.

The Immigration Department also found and seized RM14.5 million in cash. — Bernama