Two lost English tourists found by rescue team in Gunung Brinchang

Sunday October 1, 2017
10:34 PM GMT+8

KUANTAN, Oct 1 — Two tourists from the United Kingdom were lost for five hours while trekking up Gunung Brinchang Barat in the Cameron Highlands near here today.

Cameron Highlands Fire and Rescue Station head Muhammad Haziq Hazmi said the two tourists, Hannah Vatani, 33, and Hollie Drever, 32, were found about 8.20pm by the search and rescue (SAR) team.

“The station received a distress call at 3.20pm informing that two tourists were lost in Brinchang Barat near the river area. The SAR team searched the area, but could not find them.

“Following which, another team was formed at 6.20pm to carry out the search from the top of Gunung Brinchang before we received news of the tourists having been found,” he said when contacted here.

Muhammad Haziq said the English tourists were found at the exit to Gunung Brinchang. — Bernama

