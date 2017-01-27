Two friends pleaded not guilty to terrorism-related charge

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Two friends pleaded not guilty in the High Court here today to a terrorism-related charge.

Jasanizam Rosni, 33, and Mohd Sanusi Satar, 31, both night market traders, made the plea after the charge was read out separately before Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah.

The court set Feb 22 for submission of documents.

Jasanizam was charged with being involved in the preparation to commit terrorist act on temples and nightclubs in Johor Baru at a house in Kampung Parit Gantung, Seri Merlong, Rengit, Batu Pahat between June and Aug 9, 2016.

The charge, under Section 130JD (1) of the Penal Code, carries an imprisonment for up to seven years and fine, if found guilty.

Mohd Sanusi was charged with protecting Jasanizam and another person, Md Saifuddin Muji, whom he knew had committed terrorist act, to avoid them from being arrested.

He was charged with committing the offence at a hut on a hill near an orchard in RPT Sg. Pas, Kuala Krai, Kelantan, between July 1 and Aug 8, 2016.

The charge, under Section 130K of the Penal Code, provides a life sentence, and is liable to fine, or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or fine, if found guilty.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Fadzlan Mohd Noor, while Jasanizam and Mohd Sanusi were represented by lawyer Mohd Ruzaini Zulkifli. — Bernama