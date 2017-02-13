Last updated Monday, February 13, 2017 6:46 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia

Two friends admit throwing foreign woman into river

Monday February 13, 2017
04:55 PM GMT+8

SHAH ALAM, Feb 13 — Two friends pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to attempted murder by throwing a foreign woman into the Klang River last week.

Mohamad Aidilfitri Mohd Powet (rpt: Mohd Powet) and Mohd Afiq Jamli, both aged 21, made the guilty plea after the charge was read out to them before judge Slamat Yahya.

Mohamad Aidilfitri Mohd Afiq were alleged to have assaulted the 37-year-old woman, bound her legs and then placed her in a gunny sack before throwing it into the Klang River with the intention of killing her. 

The victim, who is a factory worker, was rescued by passers-by.  The two men, both unemployed, were alleged to have committed the offence on Sungai Klang bridge, Kemuning-Shah Alam Expressway (LKSA), Section 24 here at about 11 am last Feb 6.

They were charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code and faced an imprisonment for up to 20 years, if found guilty.  Slamat set March 15 for sentencing, following a request by the prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor Naliatul Huzaimi Ab Rasip, pending the probation report on the accused from the Social Welfare Department.  The two accused were denied bail. — Bernama

