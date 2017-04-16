Two die, three hurt when four motorcycles collide after one rams into stationary car

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Two youths were killed while three others were seriously hurt in an accident involving four motorcycles and a stationary car at the KM297.6 of the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Expressway, early this morning.

In the incident at 3.31am, Muhammad Iqbal Md Fauze, 17, died at the scene due to serious head injuries while his friend Nazim Mohd Tumirin, 21, died while undergoing treatment at Serdang Hospital.

Kajang District Police chief, AC Othman Nayan said the mishap took place when one of the motorcycles rammed the right back door of a Proton Gen2 car parked in the emergency lane after one of its tyres burst.

“The other motorcycles failed to take evasive action resulting in them running into the fallen motorcycle.

“All the injured victims including a passenger in the car were sent to the Serdang Hospital while the driver of the car was unhurt,” he said. — Bernama