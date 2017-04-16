Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Two die, three hurt when four motorcycles collide after one rams into stationary car

Sunday April 16, 2017
08:01 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Harry opens up about Diana’s deathThe Edit: Harry opens up about Diana’s death

The Edit: ‘Furious’ debuts to hefty US$100.2mThe Edit: ‘Furious’ debuts to hefty US$100.2m

The Edit: Viral villain cashes in on notorietyThe Edit: Viral villain cashes in on notoriety

The Edit: 2G shuts down in SingaporeThe Edit: 2G shuts down in Singapore

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Two youths were killed while three others were seriously hurt in an accident involving four motorcycles and a stationary car at the KM297.6 of the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Expressway, early this morning.

In the incident at 3.31am, Muhammad Iqbal Md Fauze, 17, died at the scene due to serious head injuries while his friend Nazim Mohd Tumirin, 21, died while undergoing treatment at Serdang Hospital.

Kajang District Police chief, AC Othman Nayan said the mishap took place when one of the motorcycles rammed the right back door of a Proton Gen2 car parked in the emergency lane after one of its tyres burst.

“The other motorcycles failed to take evasive action resulting in them running into the fallen motorcycle.   

“All the injured victims including a passenger in the car were sent to the Serdang Hospital while the driver of the car was unhurt,” he said. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline