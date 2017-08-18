Two die in 13m Genting car plunge

The car landed on its roof (inset) after it crashed through the barrier of a multi-storey car park onto a garden. — Sin Chew pic PETALING JAYA, Aug 18 — A businessman and a female Chinese tourist died in a freak accident after their car plunged 13m from a car park into a garden in Genting Highlands yesterday.

The incident happened when the driver, identified as V. Palanisamy, 50, and his friend, Ming Sanmao, 43, exited from the fourth floor of a multi-storey car park.

Bentong police chief Supt Mohamad Mansor Mohd Nor said they believed the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed through the barrier at 4.45am.

“The vehicle was supposed to turn right onto the ramp but crashed through the barrier and plunged 13m into a mini-garden below, landing on its roof,” he said.

Mohamad Mansor said medics from the Genting Highlands clinic rushed to the scene but both victims were dead from severe head injuries.

The bodies were sent to Bentong Hospital for post-mortem.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the bodies had already been extracted from the mangled vehicle by the public when they arrived at the scene.