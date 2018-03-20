Two ‘datuks’ nabbed in MACC’s Ijok land deal probe

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s logo is seen in Putrajaya June 21, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaMELAKA, March 20 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today arrested six individuals, including two with “Datuk” title, to facilitate its probe into the sale of 880 hectares of land valued at RM1.18 billion in Ijok to several private developing companies in 2016.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad said the six individuals, aged between 34 and 84, were picked up at separate locations in Petaling Jaya and Putrajaya.

Two of them were father and son, he told reporters after the Friends of Anti-Corruption Revolution Movement programme here today.

Dzulkifli said the MACC had also seized several important documents from three of the companies to facilitate the investigation.

“We are in the midst of tracking down another company director with “Datuk” title, who is now believed to be abroad, and another man, to assist further investigation into the case,” he added. — Bernama