Two DAP assemblymen in Perak will not stand in GE14

Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming said Keranji assemblyman Chen Fook Chye and Jelapang assemblyman Teh Hock Ke have decided not to seek re-election. — Picture by Farhan Najib IPOH, March 23 — Two DAP assemblymen in Perak will not defend their seats in the 14th General Election, said state chairman Nga Kor Ming today.

He said Keranji assemblyman Chen Fook Chye, 58, and Jelapang assemblyman Teh Hock Ke, 68, had voluntarily decided not to seek re-election.

Chen has served the constituency for two terms since 2008, where he won the initial contest with a majority of 4,435 votes in 2008, and then in 2013, with a majority of 5,561, defeating Chong Mun Wah and Daniel Wa Wai How from Barisan Nasional (BN) respectively.

Meanwhile, Teh won the seat in the last general election with a large majority of 12,266 against BN’s S. Mokan and Parti Sosialis Malaysia’s M. Sarasvathy in a three-cornered fight.

“It was their own decision without any influence by anyone and we respect that. We appreciate and honour their service as well as their contribution to the party,” Nga told reporters at a press conference.

Nga said that Chen, who was the former DAP state treasurer, has served the party for 32 years, while Teh, who is the current DAP state treasurer, first contested under the party’s ticket in 2004.

Nga, who is also the Taiping MP, said the state had finalised its candidates list for GE14, which comprises new and old faces.

“We have decided who is going to contest where. The list had been prepared about two months ago and we will announce it soon,” he added.

Nga said that DAP will contest seven parliamentary seats and 18 state seats in Perak.

“The parliamentary seats are Taiping, Ipoh Barat, Ipoh Timur, Kampar, Batu Gajah, Beruas and Teluk Intan.

“Eighteen state seats that we are going to contest are our strongholds. We have won in the constituencies twice and we hope the people will continue to support us,” he said.

However, despite DAP’s comprehensive victory in the previous two elections for their incumbent seats in Perak, Nga admitted that each seat will be closely fought in the coming election, following the exit of PAS from Pakatan Harapan.

“Every single vote is crucial. We call out all the Perakians to come forward and vote. We will not take for granted the support given by the people in the past,” he said.

Separately, Nga also did not rule out speculation that he will go head-to-head with Gerakan president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong for the Teluk Intan parliamentary seat.

Nga appeared to confirm the rumour when he said that he would only consider standing in Perak.

“I will not contest outside of Perak. I’m a Perakian and I love the state.”

“There are rumours saying that I will be contesting in Johor. It is impossible for me to contest in different states,” he said.

Nga also told Taiping Gerakan not to celebrate or rejoice early over the speculation.

“I heard Taiping Gerakan celebrating after hearing the rumours, as though the latter has been confirmed.

“Don’t celebrate early. You will never know what will happen at the end,” he said with a smile.

In the last election, DAP won all seven parliamentary seats and 18 state seats, but later lost by a small margin in Teluk Intan in a 2014 by-election following the death of its MP Seah Leong Peng.

In the by-election, Mah defeated Dyana Sofya Mohd Daud by a slim majority of 238 votes.