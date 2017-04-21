Two cops placed on remand over robbery

KOTA BARU, April 21 ― A police corporal and lance corporal together with a civilian were remanded six days from today to assist investigations into a case where a man was robbed here on April 15.

Kelantan police Special Branch head ACP Abdul Basir Ahmad said the three suspects, all in their 30s, were alleged to have detained the 23-year-old victims at a hotel here at 5am before driving him in a car to a certain location where he surrendered RM2,000 to them.

“The victim lodged a police report on April 17,” he told reporters here today.

He added that the two policemen were attached to a police station here. ― Bernama