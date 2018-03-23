Two claim trial over parang attack caught on video

Suspects V. Chandramogan Verappan (front) and Somoo Nagapain (behind) are escorted by police at the Sessions Court in Klang March 23, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKLANG, March 23 — Two men pleaded not guilty today to a savage attack on a woman in Klang, which was captured in a video showing two people hacking and slashing at her with a parang.

V. Chandramogan, 42, and Somoo Nagapain, 32, were earlier charged in the Sessions Court here with attempted murder under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison upon conviction.

They were accused of trying to kill 42-year-old Komathi Ramachandran outside her workplace in Taman Klang Jaya at roughly 8am on March 8.

After their plea, their lawyer Nathiya Kamalanathan sought for both to be released on bail.

“While we acknowledge that the charge under Section 307 is a serious offence, the two are innocent until proven guilty,” said Nathiya, adding that both have families to support.

However, judge Dharma Fikri Abu Adam denied the request and set April 23 for case mention.

In a two-minute video that went viral on March 8, the two suspects were shown brutally attacking the victim, whom they later bundled into a car.

They later left her at Hospital Tuanku Jaafar in Seremban.

The two men were arrested on March 9 and 10, along with two other suspects who were later released on police bail.