Turkish witness allegedly abducted ahead of court appearance (VIDEO)

Screenshot of Wisma E&C’s security footage showing the alleged abductor (wearing a cap). KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — A Turkish man heading an international school in Ipoh was allegedly abducted just before he was due to testify as a witness in a two-day criminal trial starting today.

Suheyl Ozcelik, a fellow Turkish citizen teaching physics at the same Time International School, lodged a police report late last night of the alleged abduction of Turgay Karaman.

Ozcelik said he and his friends had discovered the afternoon abduction after viewing close circuit television (CCTV) footage of the office building where Turgay was to have met with lawyers.

“We were shocked to witness from the CCTV recordings that five unknown men had abducted Mr Turgay and forced him to enter one of their cars, Nissan Almera Car Registration No: WQE 8216. The other car is a Proton Gen-2 Car Registration No: BFD 6198;

“The CCTV Recordings clearly showed the faces of these five unknown men who blocked Mr Turgay’s face from the camera,” Ozcelik said in the police report lodged at the Damansara police station and sighted by Malay Mail Online.

Screenshot of Wisma E&C's security footage showing the men who allegedly abducted Turgay Karaman. According to Ozcelik’s police report, the 43-year-old Turgay was scheduled to have attended a witness briefing at 4.30pm yesterday for a criminal case at the lawyers’ office at Wisma E&C at Damansara Heights.

After arriving at 4.25pm with two other friends at the office building’s basement parking, Ozcelik said they thought Turgay had already arrived as they saw his car in the parking lot.

He said however that he tried contacting Turgay at 4.35pm when the meeting with lawyers started, but could not reach Turgay either through phone calls or WhatsApp messages as the latter’s mobile phone was switched off.

He said he kept trying to call Turgay from 6.40pm to 7.00pm after the meeting ended but was unsuccessful, adding that he then “panicked” as two of his Turkish friends were abducted last October 13 and deported to Turkey the following day.

He then immediately asked to view the security footage of the basement carpark and its exit gate, which led to the discovery of the abduction.

“I request the police to investigate the kidnapping and notify the Immigration Department to stop any attempt to remove Mr Turgay from Malaysia,” Ozcelik said in his police report, further expressing his fears for his own safety and his deported Turkish friends’ lives.

He noted that Turgay’s passport which is still at his house will only expire October 10, 2021, and that his employment pass is still valid until this October 2.