Turkish author Mustafa Akyol now held at Bukit Aman

Turkish author and columnist Mustafa Akyol was held by immigration authorities at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport last night. — Pictures by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Police have confirmed that Turkish author and columnist Mustafa Akyol is currently under detention at the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman.

“I can confirm that,” Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Amar Singh told Malay Mail Online when contacted this afternoon.

He, however, declined to specify what law Akyol was arrested for.

Akyol was held by immigration authorities at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport last night.

The Turkish writer was prevented from boarding a flight to Istanbul after speaking at a roundtable discussion and public lecture in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The organiser of the seminars, Muslim group Islamic Renaissance Front, said the Federal Territories Islamic Affairs Department has accused Akyol of committing an offence under the Federal Territories shariah law for teaching about Islam without official credentials from the Federal Territories Islamic Council.

On Sunday, Akyol spoke at a roundtable discussion at the Royal Selangor Golf Club about apostasy and gave a public lecture at the Renaissance Hotel here about the relevance of democracy.

The author of Islam without extremes: A Muslim case for liberty, a 2011 book that argues for Islamic liberalism, was scheduled to speak at another lecture yesterday at the Nottingham University’s Malaysian campus here about “the Islamic Jesus”, but it was cancelled last-minute.

The Turkish embassy declined comment when contacted by Malay Mail Online.