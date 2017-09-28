TRL Duke Phase 2 to fully open to road users from 5pm today

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 ― The second alignment for the Tun Razak Link (TRL), Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) Phase 2 will be opened for public use from 5pm today.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the 9km alignment was expected to solve traffic congestion around Kuala Lumpur city, especially along Jalan Tun Razak, and at the Jalan Pahang roundabout and Jalan Duta junction.

“The TRL alignment will not only ease traffic dispersal, but could also provide connection to the new areas with the existing highways.

“The northern part of Kuala Lumpur, especially Gombak, Jalan Genting Klang and Bandar Baru Sentul will also benefit from this accessibility,” he said when launching the TRL, DUKE Phase 2 at the Sentul Tambahan Toll Plaza, here, today.

Also present were Malaysian Highway Authority director-general Datuk Ir Ismail Md Salleh and DUKE Project director, Zakaria Shaffie.

Fadillah said it was estimated that 25,000 people would be using the alignment each day.

The TRL alignment starts from Jalan Tun Razak near Kuala Lumpur Hospital/National Heart Institute (IJN) and heads northwards via Jalan Pahang and Jalan 9/48A to connect to the existing alignment at DUKE Phase 1 and Jalan Gombak.

“This alignment has two elevated intersections, two elevated U turns, four entry/exit access and one toll plaza, which is the Sentul Tambahan Toll Plaza.

Fadillah said besides the TRL, the construction of DUKE Phase 2 costing RM1.183 billion, also comprised the 7.4km Sri Damansara Link which was expected to be completed by the year-end.

The first alignment of the TRL was opened on May 23, this year which, according to Fadillah, had reduced traffic congestion at the Jalan Pahang roundabout and along Jalan Tun Razak.

This route is an alternative for road users coming from Jalan Tun Razak and heading to the North Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) and Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway. ― Bernama