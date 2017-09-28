Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Rain

Travel ban to North Korea not affecting Malaysians, says Matta

Thursday September 28, 2017
07:02 PM GMT+8

A bird’s-eye view of the crowd checking out the various travel deals on offer at the 2017 Matta Fair in Kuala Lumpur March 19, 2017. Matta president said Malaysians will not be affected by the North Korea travel ban. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaA bird’s-eye view of the crowd checking out the various travel deals on offer at the 2017 Matta Fair in Kuala Lumpur March 19, 2017. Matta president said Malaysians will not be affected by the North Korea travel ban. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) said the travel ban imposed by the Foreign Ministry would not have a significant effect on Malaysians.

Matta president Datuk Tan Kok Liang said Malaysians travelling overseas for holidays would not be affected by the travel ban as many would venture to other tourist destinations to avoid unnecessary risks.

“Also, it is the duty of all travel agents to exercise due care and to place the safety of travellers above all else,” he told Bernama today.

The Foreign Ministry said Malaysians were banned from travelling to North Korea until further notice as the decision was taken in view of the escalation of tension on the Korean Peninsula and related developments arising from missile tests.

The travel ban will be reviewed once the situation has returned to normal. — Bernama

