Transport Ministry tells Malindo to settle airport tax arrears

According to a report, Malindo Air was issued the directive by the Transport Ministry to settle its RM70 million arrears in airport tax payments ‘as soon as possible’. ― Picture via Facebook/Malindo AirKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― Putrajaya has directed Malindo Air to settle its RM70 million arrears in airport tax payments to Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

The Star reported that Malindo was issued the directive by the Transport Ministry to settle the monies owed “as soon as possible”.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said that there are some “disputes” regarding the calculations of the taxes owed.

“However, this should not be a reason for the delay in paying up the dues,” he reportedly said.

Malindo was recently criticised by Umno leaders and also by Malay rights group Perkasa for not settling its airport tax arrears.

The airline has also come under scrutiny over the fact that its current major shareholder is its CEO, Chandran Rama Muthy, and the stakes owned by Indonesian tycoon Rusdi Kirana, leading to claims that the airline is foreign owned.