Traffic slow moving on major highways as at 5pm

Traffic flow on several major highways was reported to be slow as at 5pm on January 27, 2017 as people rush back to their home towns for the Chinese New Year. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Traffic flow on several major highways was reported to be slow as at 5pm today due to people rushing back to their home towns in with the Chinese New Year, which falls tomorrow.

A spokesman for PLUS Malaysia Berhad said traffic flow from the Klang Valley to the north and south was reported to be slow, especially from Nilai to Seremban and Senawang to Pedas Linggi.

“Traffic is also slow from Slim River to Sungkai, from Tapah to Gopeng and from Kuala Kangsar to Bukit Berapit,” he said when contacted by Bernama here.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said traffic flow on the East Coast Highway (LPT) was also reported to be slow moving from the Gombak toll plaza.

“Traffic is also slow moving near the Bentong and Karak toll plazas, and from Bukit Tinggi to Lentang,” he said.

The public can get the latest traffic information via toll-free Plusline at 1800-88-0000 and Twitter account at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM line at 1800-88-7752 and Twitter account at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama