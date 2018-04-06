Traffic policeman dies after hit by SUV

Corporal Dommy bin Tugok was checking on the bus that was parked Km 297.3 (northbound) near Kajang when he was hit. — Picture courtesy of PDRMKUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — A Bukit Aman Traffic Enforcement Investigation Department (EMPV) was killed after he was hit by an SUV while carrying out checks on a parked bus on the emergency lane along the North-South Highway early yesterday.

In the 2am incident, Corporal Dommy bin Tugok was checking on the bus that was parked along Km 297.3 (northbound) near Kajang when he was hit.

The SUV driver is a 21-year-old who was said to have lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the parked bus and Dommy.

Police are investigating the SUV driver under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving.

Those found guilty can be sentenced to a maximum 10 years’ jail and fined up to RM20,000.