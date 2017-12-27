Trader charged with raping teenage daughter

The 50-year-old trader is escorted by police officers into the Penang Session Court compound after he was charge for raping his own daughter who is now pregnant. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinGEORGE TOWN, Dec 27 — A 50-year-old man claimed trial at the Sessions Court here today to raping his 15-year-old daughter at their home in Ayer Itam last week and impregnating her.

The father who cannot be named to protect the identity of the underaged girl is accused of committing the offence between 11.45pm on December 20 and 12.30am on December 21.

He was charged under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code for raping a woman whose relationship to him is such that he is not permitted under the law to marry.

He is liable to be jailed up to 30 years with whipping of not less than 10 strokes upon conviction of the offence.

After the charge was read out to the accused, deputy public prosecutor Farah Aimy Zainul Anwar did not offer bail as it was an offence committed against his own daughter.

“Since bail is not offered, bail is denied and the accused will be given time to appoint a counsel,” Sessions Court judge Irwan Suainbon said.

He then fixed January 29 next year for mention and case management pending a medical report of the victim.

The trader was arrested after the victim’s mother lodged a police report last week.

The victim claimed that her father had been raping her after her mother gave her a pregnancy test and it came up positive.

The victim, who is no longer schooling, was then taken to the Penang Hospital for a medical checkup where doctors confirmed she was six months pregnant.