Trader charged with improper use of network facilities

KLANG, July 17 — A trader was charged in the Sessions Court here today with improper use of network facilities with the intention of annoying others on the Facebook social page last year.

Mohd Nazri Sulaiman, 51, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him before Judge Surita Budin.

He was charged with knowingly using the Facebook page of “Mohd Nazri” to make and initiate the transmission of images and false posting of a political party which were read by others at about 8 pm on Sept 13 last year at a restaurant in Jalan Pandamaran Jaya 99, Kampung Sijangkang here.

The charge, under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which provides a fine of up to RM50,000, or imprisonment for up top a year, or both, if found guilty.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Mohd Sophian Zakaria, while Mohd Nazri was represented by lawyer Muhammad Faiz Fadzil.

The court set Aug 22 for mention. — Bernama