Tourism tax effective September 1

Tuesday August 8, 2017
04:03 PM GMT+8

The tourism tax will be enforced on September 1, Tourism minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaThe tourism tax will be enforced on September 1, Tourism minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The tourism tax will be enforced on September 1, minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said today.

The Star Online reported the tourism and culture minister as saying that Malaysia was projected to collect about RM210 million in revenue from the tax annually.

The tax will only apply to foreign tourists, who will be charged a flat rate of RM10 per night and per room for all types of hotels and accommodation.

The tourism tax applied to Malaysians at first as well, with initial charges set at between RM20 and RM2.50 a night depending on the hotel rating, but it drew widespread criticism.

Nazri reportedly said today that 3,200 accommodation providers have registered with the Finance Ministry for the tourism tax to date.

