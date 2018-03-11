Tourism minister opens buildings of religious school in southern Thailand

Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said he was very concerned about the education of Muslims in southern Thailand, hence always strived to help them in terms of infrastructure development. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPATTANI, March 11 ― Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz yesterday officiated the additional buildings of the Sasanasuksa Religious School in the Saiburi district, which was built through contributions from various parties in Malaysia.

According to him, he was very concerned about the education of Muslims in southern Thailand, hence always strived to help them in terms of infrastructure development.

“I have contested in elections five times and after contesting I usually have surplus money contributed by various parties (during the elections). So, I use the money to help Muslims in southern Thailand,” he said in his speech at the opening ceremony of the school's additional buildings.

The three additional buildings were built at a cost of 68 million Baht (RM8.6 million).

With increased awareness on helping Muslims in southern Thailand, Mohamed Nazri has so far contributed to the construction of 28 school buildings and mosques in the Narathiwat and Krabi provinces. ― Bernama