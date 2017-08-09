‘Too many foreigners’ drove Putrajaya to register migrants, Nur Jazlan says

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said yesterday that the new Tracking Refugee Information System needed to be done in order to prevent Malaysians from being exploited. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — The rising concern among Malaysians that there are too many foreigners in the country has driven the Home Ministry to register migrants and refugees using biometric data via the new Tracking Refugee Information System (TRIS).

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said yesterday although Malaysia appears to be harsh to migrants and refugees, it needed to be done in order to prevent Malaysians from being exploited.

“One of the main issues ahead of the upcoming general elections is the perception that there are too many foreigners in the country. This is something we must take action on,” he told Malay Mail Online when contacted.

Several lawmakers from the Asean Parliamentarians for Human Rights yesterday raised their concern on the protection that Malaysia gives to migrants and refugees.

The MPs from Philippines and Cambodia claimed that Malaysia could do more to protect the rights of these refugees, instead of just looking at it from a law and order point of view by wanting to only register them.

In return, Nur Jazlan slammed the foreign lawmakers for allegedly trying to intervene in local policies, despite their own problems in the backyards.

“This is what happens when foreigners comment on national issues here. They think by making comments like this we would listen to them,” he said.

He also said contrary to their claims, Malaysia has also helped with getting them jobs and skill training rather than just providing the migrants and refugees identification..

Nur Jazlan explained that under the Sime Darby job programme over 400 jobs which pays RM1,500 was offered to Cambodians migrants, but none of them remained.

“They were paid RM1,500 by Sime Darby which is more than our minimum wage here but none of them stayed more than three months. All of them left. Who says we don’t take care of them?” he asked.

AFP reported that Malaysia is a magnet for migrant workers from across Asia in sectors ranging from construction to agriculture, but several million are believed to be undocumented.

Authorities started rounding up illegal workers after an official programme to register undocumented foreigners ended on June 30.