Toll charges reduced at Singapore’s Woodlands Checkpoint from Feb 1

Toll charges for vehicles entering the Republic through Woodlands checkpoint will be removed, while all vehicles except motorcycles leaving Singapore via Woodlands will see reduced charge. — TODAY file picSINGAPORE, Jan 5 — Vehicles making return trips between Singapore and Malaysia using Woodlands checkpoint will soon be able to save as much as S$11 (RM33), under revised toll charges announced by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Toll charges for vehicles entering the Republic through Woodlands checkpoint will be removed, while all vehicles except motorcycles leaving Singapore via Woodlands will see reduced charges, the authority said in a press statement today.

LTA said the announcement is to match Malaysia’s recent removal of toll charges at the Eastern Dispersal Link (EDL), which connects the end of North–South Expressway to the Malaysian customs at the Sultan Iskandar Building Complex.

“This is in line with Singapore’s long-standing policy of matching Malaysia’s toll rates,” it added.