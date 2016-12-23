Last updated Friday, December 23, 2016 6:21 pm GMT+8

Toblerone and Daim chocolates not halal certified, Jakim says

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 ― The Islamic Development Department (Jakim) cautioned Muslims today against consuming the Toblerone and Daim chocolates as the two brands were not certified to be halal.

In a posting on its Facebook page this afternoon, the federal Islamic authority's halal hub division said both the Swiss and Swedish chocolates have not received halal certification from Jakim or other international certified bodies.

In a posting on its Facebook page this afternoon, the federal Islamic authority’s halal hub division said both the Swiss and Swedish chocolates have not received halal certification from Jakim or other international certified bodies.

“Therefore, be a smart consumer by purchasing products that have the Malaysian halal logo or foreign halal logo that is approved by Jakim,” the posting read.

It is unclear if both brands of chocolates had applied for halal certification previously and had failed or otherwise as Jakim did not explain the reason for this sudden announcement.

For more information on halal certification, consumers can visit Jakim’s website or its Facebook page.

