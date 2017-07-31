TN50 to give Malaysia a new face, says Salleh

Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Salleh Said Keruak TN50 will give Malaysia a new face in 2050. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The National Transformation 2050 (TN50) plan will give Malaysia a new face in 2050, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

He said that based on government discussions with various quarters on TN50, the new face was about the people leading a good life, adequate job opportunities, high income, a quality of life similar to that in developed countries, being homeless-free and a non-smoking nation.

“TN50 is a gift from the leaders to the generation of 2050. So, young people should take advantage of this government policy to illustrate the new face of Malaysia from now on,” he said in a post today on his blog, sskeruak.blogspot.my.

Salleh said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced TN50 as the new vision for Malaysia in October 2016 when tabling Budget 2017 with the aim of making Malaysia the 20th ranked country in terms of per capita income and as a developed nation with the identity of a Malaysian nation.

The discussions on TN50, he said, had involved various sectors of society such as students, lecturers, social activists, civil servants and corporate leaders to generate ideas.

“Let’s together contribute to the nation. Our future begins now, not tomorrow. 2050 is already in motion from today,” he said.

TN50 is an effort to shape Malaysia’s future for the period 2020 to 2050.

The Youth and Sports Ministry has been entrusted with the responsibility to muster youths throughout 2017 in the spirit of the TN50 aspiration following the announcement of the 30-year national transformation plan by Najib. — Bernama