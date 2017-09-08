Time to recognise Hungry Ghost Festival as an important intangible heritage in Penang, says association

The altar set up to offer prayers to Tai Su Yeah (centre), and his generals Tua Pek (left) and Zhi Pek(right). — Pictures by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Sept 8 — Each year, during the seventh lunar month of the Chinese calendar, the gates to hell will open and ghosts will flood the human realm, according to Taoist and Buddhist beliefs.

To make sure these stray spirits do not harm humans, offerings are made and stage shows set up to provide entertainment for them.

In the Gallery

The offerings placed on the table for the King of Hades or Tai Su Yeah in George Town September 8, 2017. — Picture by KE Ooi



Paper items are burnt as offering at the end of a prayer session during the Hungry Ghost month in George Town September 8, 2017. — Picture by KE Ooi



A man walks pass paper clothing put up as offerings during the Hungry Ghost Festival in George Town September 8, 2017. — Picture by KE Ooi



Women perform during a live concert called 'ko tai' during the Hungry Ghost Festival in George Town September 8, 2017. — Picture by KE Ooi



People make food offerings to the King of Hades or Tai Su Yeah during the Hungry Ghost Festival in George Town September 8, 2017. — Picture by KE Ooi



Hell notes are offered in mounts to wandering spirits at the end of a prayer session in Queen Street during the Hungry Ghost Festival in George Town September 8, 2017. — Picture by KE Ooi



Traders set up tables and place offerings to appease the spirits during the Hungry Ghost month in George Town September 8, 2017. — Picture by KE Ooi



People watch a live performance, known as 'ko tai' during the Hungry Ghost month in George Town September 8, 2017. — Picture by KE Ooi



Residents and traders gather at an altar to pray and make offerings to Tai Su Yeah for his blessing during the Hungry Ghost month in George Town September 8, 2017. — Picture by KE Ooi



Roadside offerings of food and hell money is a common sight all around Penang during the Hungry Ghost month in George Town September 8, 2017. — Picture by KE Ooi



A man makes an offering at the altar set up for Tai Su Yeah (centre), and his generals Tua Pek (left) and Zhi Pek(right) during the Hungry Ghost month in George Town September 8, 2017. — Picture by KE Ooi



People come together to fold joss paper into gold ingots as offerings to appease the spirits during the Hungry Ghost Festival in George Town September 8, 2017. — Picture by KE Ooi



The offerings placed on the table for the King of Hades or Tai Su Yeah during the Hungry Ghost Festival in George Town September 8, 2017. — Picture by KE Ooi



The seven-colour lotus folded from joss papers is one of the offerings burnt during the Hungry Ghost Festival in George Town September 8, 2017. — Picture by KE Ooi



The Tai Su Yeah effigy is burnt on the last day of the prayer session along with hell notes and other paper prayer items in George Town September 8, 2017. — Picture by KE Ooi



Traditional Chinese opera performers entertain the hungry ghosts during the seventh lunar month in George Town September 8, 2017. — Picture by KE Ooi

Rituals relating to this month, called the Hungry Ghost Month, are something most Taoists and Buddhists in Penang have practised for over a century.

The seven-colour lotus folded from joss papers is also one of the offerings burnt during Hungry Ghost Month.The Hungry Ghost festival is taken very seriously in Penang which is why there is an association specifically for the festival — the Penang Teong Guan Association.

“The Hungry Ghost Festival has been practised here since the arrival of our forefathers to Malaya more than 100 years ago, possibly even up to 200 years ago,” said association chairman Datuk Heng Yak Hoi.

It is for this very reason that Heng feels that the festival should be recognised as an important intangible heritage in Penang.

All paper items from the Tai Su Yeah clothing to hell money are burnt as offering at the end of the prayer session in George Town September 8, 2017. “Only in Penang that we can see altars set up and offerings being burnt at almost every street corner. We can say Penang’s Hungry Ghost Festival is the largest such festival in the whole country,” he added.

He said the association had proposed to the state government to apply for Unesco listing for the festival as an intangible heritage and culture.

“Most states are losing this culture due to modernity and youths ignoring such traditions and culture but in Penang, it is still being celebrated the way it was more than a hundred years ago,” he said.

The offerings placed on the table for the King of Hades or Tai Su Yeah.In fact, he believes it is becoming bigger and more elaborate as the years go by because in accordance to tradition, the items offered to the King of Hades, known as Tai Su Yeah, either has to remain the same or more than in previous years.

“Offerings and even the size of the King of Hades effigy must either be the same or bigger, we can’t reduce anything… that’s a no-no,” he said.

Right from the start of the seventh lunar month which falls on August 22 this year, believers will burn offerings by the roadside while altars and stages are set up at street corners and in residential areas all over the state, particularly in areas with predominantly ethnic Chinese residents and businesses.

The offerings placed on the table for the King of Hades or Tai Su Yeah.“This year, there are 280 altars and stages for the whole of the Hungry Ghost month but not all are set up at the same time, it will be set up in stages in accordance to tradition and the approval of the gods,” Heng said.

The Penang Teong Guan Association is an umbrella organisation that oversees the hundreds of Phor Thor committees in the state.

Phor Thor committees are made up of residents and traders that come together to organise Hungry Ghost Festivals in their respective areas or streets.

The Phor Thor committees set up altars for Tai Su Yeah and his two generals, Tua Pek and Zhi Pek while across from the altars are stages set up for performances as entertainment for the hungry ghosts.

Escalating costs meant that most Phor Tor committees prefer to hold live concerts called ko tai instead of the traditional Chinese opera. These altars and stages are usually set up for a period of between three to seven days for prayers and offerings to be made to Tai Su Yeah.

At the end of the prayers period, the respective committees will organise charity dinners in aid of Chinese vernacular schools.

“We have been raising tens of thousands of ringgit for schools since the association was established in 1973,” Heng said.

The Hungry Ghost Festival ends on the last day of the seventh lunar month which falls on September 20 this year.