Tillerson’s visit here shows DOJ’s accusations trivial, Umno man says

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak poses for a picture with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Kuala Lumpur August 8, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — The United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s visit to the Malaysian capital this week showed that White House do not take its Department of Justice’s (DOJ) civil suit against 1 Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) seriously, an Umno man said.

Kuala Selangor MP Datuk Seri Irmohizam Ibrahim said the visit has also dismantled the Opposition’s attempt to link Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s administration with the suit.

“Impossible for a man leader from the White House representing the US president to come for an official working visit if DOj’s allegations are really serious,” he said in a statement.

“Slander from the Opposition is just to attack and blame the prime minister’s administration, in addition to being a baseless political provocation with elements of assumptions.”

Tillerson kicked off his two-day working visit to Malaysia with a meeting with Najib at the prime minister’s office in Parliament building immediately after he landed at an air base in the outskirts of the federal capital.

The focus of discussion between Najib and Tillerson were bilateral relations, trade matters, terrorism and international issues of mutual concern.