Three youths feared drowned in Rembau

REMBAU, Jan 2 — Three teenagers, aged 12 to 15, were feared drowned in a river in Kampung Merbau 9, Pedas, near here yesterday.

Negri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the department received a distress call on the incident at 6.43pm, following which 30 firemen were rushed to the scene and mounted a search and rescue operation.

The firemen were assisted by 10 policemen and seven members of the Civil Defence Force, he told Bernama here yesterday.

Meanwhile, the father of one of the victims, Rosli Mihat, 49, who lived in a housing estate nearby, said his son Muhammad Syafiq, 15, left to catch fish with two friends at a river near the village at 4.30pm.

“I tried to contact him as I wanted to take him to buy his school uniform, but he did not answer my call. I learnt about his whereabouts from my housing estate’s resident association chairman.

“He contacted me to ask for my motorcycle registration plate. When I told him, he said a motorcycle bearing the number was parked at the river bank where my son is feared drowned,” he said.

Meanwhile, Acting Rembau district police chief DSP Nazruel Ekram Abu Shari, in a statement, said the body of one of the victims, Muhammad Iqqmal Haziq Muhammad Nozili, 12, was found at 10.15 pm.

He said the search and rescue operation for the two other victims, identified as Muhammad Alias M. Sadri and Muhamad Syafiq Rosli, both 15, would continue. — Bernama