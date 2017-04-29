Three students drown while trekking at Sabah resort

KOTA KINABALU, April 29 — Three students on a school camping trip drowned while out trekking at a resort in Membakut, Beaufort near here today.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department in a statement here said the victims, Hafiz Hamizan Rahman, 16, Daniel Norman, 16, and Khuzaimi Zakaran, 17, students of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Putatan, were found to be in an unconscious state by a teacher at a pool along the trekking route at about 9.30am.

“They were brought to a nearby hospital by first responders but were pronounced dead on arrival,” he said.

He added that a team from the department went to the scene to ensure that there were no other victims.

It is understood that the camping trip involved about 120 students and 30 teachers. — Bernama