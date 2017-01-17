Three navy personnel freed over assault charge

Three Royal Malaysian Navy personnel (from left) Petty Officer Mohd Fiazal Osman, Able Rate Mohammad Hafzaz Basir and Leading Rate Muhamad Firdaus Asyraff Darus, were acquitted by the Magistrate’s Court in Manjung, January 17, 2017 on charges of beating a civilian. — Bernama pic LUMUT, Jan 17 — Three Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) personnel were acquitted by the Magistrate’s Court here today, on a charge of assaulting a civilian two years ago.

Upon hearing the verdict, Petty Officer Mohd Fiazal Osman, 39; Able Rate Mohammad Hafzaz Basir, 28; and, Leading Rate Muhamad Firdaus Asyraff Darus, 26, shook each other’s hands.

Magistrate Nur Shaqira Ibrahim delivered the decision after finding the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against the trio at the end of the prosecution case.

Mohd Fiazal, Mohammad Hafzaz and Muhamad Firdaus were charged with causing injury to Nordin Yappa, 24, at a small alley near the Satit Town Club in Jalan Medan Sejahtera, Sitiawan at 2.30am on April 23, 2015.

The charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same code carries a jail sentence of up to a year or fine of up to RM2,000, or both upon conviction.

The RMN personnel were represented by lawyers Sukhdave Singh and Keshvinder Singh while Farhana Hashim was deputy public prosecutor. — Bernama