Three more 1Malaysia internet centres in Beaufort

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak today agreed in principle to the setting up of three more 1Malaysia Internet Centres in Beaufort. — Picture by Zuraneeza ZulkifliBEAUFORT, March 31 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak today agreed in principle to the setting up of three more 1Malaysia Internet Centres in Beaufort.

With the announcement, the Beaufort Parliamentary constituency would have six 1Malaysia Internet Centre infrastructural facilities including three existing ones in Kota Klias, Kampung Padas and Limbawang.

Salleh said the initiative to expand the 1Malaysia Internet Centre facility in Beaufort was evident of the federal government’s commitment to empower the development of the digital economy in rural areas.

“They (1Malaysia Internet Centre) are already in existence here but they are not enough. I was also informed by Datuk Azizah (Mohd Dun) that Kuala Penyu also needs three such internet centres.

“The internet centre is a need (to the people, especially the business community) thus attracting their involvement in the online business which is the government’s priority because now we want to create a digital economy,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the Women Empowerment Carnival 2018 at the Beaufort Parliamentary constituency level, which was also attended by Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun, here

Commenting further, Salleh said the government would continue to be committed to enhancing the internet infrastructure in rural areas to ensure that the people in the area could benefit from the efforts to boost their potentials in business through e-Entrepreneurs and e-Rezeki.

On the two-day carnival starting today, Salleh said it was a platform for Beaufort women to look at government-provided economic opportunities for them.

“I am very happy to see more than 800 women attending this carnival and thus demonstrating their commitment to actively participate in the economic development process of the country because in reality the government recognises the role of women in the development process,” he said.

Meanwhile, Azizah, who is also Member of Parliament for Beaufort, said the implementation of the carnival was among the mechanisms of bringing the Year of Empowerment of Women 2018 to the grassroots especially in rural areas.

On the approval in principle of three more 1Malaysia Internet Centres in Beaufort, Azizah thanked Salleh, saying it would benefit thousands of residents via the expansion of their online business potentials.

“Many small entrepreneurs here use the existing 1Malaysia Internet Centres to promote their products. But the existing centres are still not enough because they are limited to certain areas. So, we want more to get the opportunity to use the internet centres,” she added. — Bernama