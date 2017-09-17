Three men nabbed over Kulim riot

Kedah police chief Datuk Asri Yusof says the suspects were picked up at several locations in the Kulim town following a tip-off from the public. — Bernama picALOR SETAR, Sept 17 — Police have detained three out of five men believed to have been involved in a riot at a food court in Kulim last Thursday.

Kedah police chief Datuk Asri Yusof said the suspects, aged between 17 and 26, were picked up at several locations in the Kulim town yesterday following a tip-off from members of the public.

In the incident, a man, aged 21, sustained serious head injuries and received 13 stitches on his forehead after being assaulted by five men using chairs and tables at the food court.

The victim also lost his personal identification documents such as MyKad, driving licence, ATM cards and RM50 in cash.

All the suspects are being remanded to facilitate investigations. — Bernama pic