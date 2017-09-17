Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Three men nabbed over Kulim riot

Sunday September 17, 2017
12:43 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Japan’s Abe may call snap election with opposition in disarrayJapan’s Abe may call snap election with opposition in disarray

The Edit: Punjabi Cha Wala is serving up food for your soulThe Edit: Punjabi Cha Wala is serving up food for your soul

PM Najib set to make major announcement later todayPM Najib set to make major announcement later today

The Edit: Kevin Hart apologises to wife, kids following cheating rumorsThe Edit: Kevin Hart apologises to wife, kids following cheating rumors

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Kedah police chief Datuk Asri Yusof says the suspects were picked up at several locations in the Kulim town following a tip-off from the public. — Bernama picKedah police chief Datuk Asri Yusof says the suspects were picked up at several locations in the Kulim town following a tip-off from the public. — Bernama picALOR SETAR, Sept 17 — Police have detained three out of five men believed to have been involved in a riot at a food court in Kulim last Thursday.

Kedah police chief Datuk Asri Yusof said the suspects, aged between 17 and 26, were picked up at several locations in the Kulim town yesterday following a tip-off from members of the public.

In the incident, a man, aged 21, sustained serious head injuries and received 13 stitches on his forehead after being assaulted by five men using chairs and tables at the food court.

The victim also lost his personal identification documents such as MyKad, driving licence, ATM cards and RM50 in cash.

All the suspects are being remanded to facilitate investigations. — Bernama pic

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline