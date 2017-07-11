Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Three men face terrorism-related charges in Sandakan

Tuesday July 11, 2017
06:37 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Audi launches new technology-packed A8 carThe Edit: Audi launches new technology-packed A8 car

Venus and Muguruza win spots in Wimbledon semi-finalsVenus and Muguruza win spots in Wimbledon semi-finals

The Edit: Madonna to open paediatric hospital wing in MalawiThe Edit: Madonna to open paediatric hospital wing in Malawi

The Edit: Meet the only creature known to pump blood with its gutsThe Edit: Meet the only creature known to pump blood with its guts

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Video screenshot shows police arresting two persons suspected of terror links in Sandakan, Sabah, June 15, 2017.Video screenshot shows police arresting two persons suspected of terror links in Sandakan, Sabah, June 15, 2017.SANDAKAN, July 11 — Two Indonesians and a local man were charged in the Sessions Court here today with involvement in activities related to terrorism in the Philippines.

However, no plea were recorded from Indonesians Faisal, 24, Ali Misron, 36, and local Nor Azmi Bin Zahyi, 48.

The Indonesian duo are accused of intending to go to the Philippines through Malaysia to make preparations for a terrorism act. They allegedly committed the offence in front of Jashidah Butik Collection, Jalan 3, Sandakan town on June 15 this year at 12.20pm.

The local man allegedly committed a similar offence at Sandakan Airport at 6.15pm the same day.

Judge Ummu Kalthom Abdul Samad set Aug 22 for remention.

The prosecution was represented by deputy public prosecutor Mohd Faisal Mohd Noor while the three accused were unrepresented. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline