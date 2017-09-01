Three injured after car plunges into ravine

BAU, Sept 1 — Three people who were seriously injured when the car they were travelling in plunged into a 25m ravine at Jalan Bau-Lundu, near Kampung Stengang, about 20km from Bau, were rushed to the Bau Hospital for treatment.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said during the 6pm incident, the car that the three victims were travelling in (two men and a woman) has lost control and plunged into the 25m ravine.

“The first victim (man) was rescued by members of the public and rushed to the Bau Hospital while the second victim (woman) who suffered a fracture in her right hand was also sent to the same hospital in an ambulance. The third victim suffered injuries to his hip,” he said.

A seven-member team from the Bau Fire and Rescue Department headed by Moharmat Lamci arrived at the scene to assist the victims. — Bernama