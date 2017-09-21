Three former Selangor MBs join hands to help BN regain Selangor

Tan Sri Noh Omar said Tan Sri Muhamad Muhamad Taib, Tan Sri Abu Hassan Omar and Dr Mohd Khir Toyo will join hands to help BN win Selangor. — Picture by Saw Siow FengCHERAS, Sept 21 — Three former Selangor mentri besar will join hands to ensure the Barisan Nasional (BN) wrest back the state in the 14th General Election (GE14).

Selangor Umno Liaison chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar said Tan Sri Muhamad Muhamad Taib’s comeback to Umno also gave a new aura to BN in the state.

“We have discussed... not only with Tan Sri Muhamad Muhamad Taib, but God willing we have Tan Sri Abu Hassan Omar and Dr Mohd Khir Toyo, whereby these three former mentri besar will join hands with me to ensure the victory of BN in the state.

Noh, who is also Minister of Urban Well-being, Housing and Local Government, said this to reporters after visiting three housing areas in the state seats of Dusun Tua and Kajang here today.

He also reiterated his statement directing the Fire and Rescue department to inspect all tahfiz, pondok and madrasah (religious schools) centres nationwide following the fire at the tahfiz centre in Kampung Datuk Keramat in the federal capital which claimed 23 lives last Thursday.

“I have directed the department to check all tahfiz centres and advised the management on what needs to be improved... if the wiring is malfunctioning, building structures not complying to safety aspect, give them (management) time of two to three months to repair.

“When the time is up, drastic action will be taken to close the centre concerned or bring the case to court,” he said, adding that in the near future, he would personally make the inspections.

During the visits, Noh approved an allocation of RM4 million to repair the infrastructure in the three housing areas, namely Taman Segar Perdana and Taman Perkasa Fasa 1 in Dusun Tua and Taman Kota Cheras Apartments in Kajang. — Bernama