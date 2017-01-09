Last updated Monday, January 09, 2017 11:52 pm GMT+8

Three flood-hit Kelantan schools to remain closed tomorrow

Monday January 9, 2017
07:09 PM GMT+8

KOTA BARU, Jan 9 — Three schools in Kelantan will remain closed even tomorrow after being struck by floods last Saturday.

The Kelantan Education Department named the schools as Sekolah Agama Bantuan Kerajaan (SABK) Nurul Huda Kajang Sebidang and Sekolah Kebangsaan Simpangan in the Tumpat district and SABK Al Falah Siram in Pasir Mas.

It said in a statement that the access roads to the schools remained flooded and it was unsafe for the students and teachers to attempt to use those stretches. — Bernama

