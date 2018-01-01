Three districts in Johor hit by flash floods

An image of an area in Mersing that reported massive flash flooding and had caused parts of the district to be inaccessible to traffic. — Picture by Syed KhairulJOHOR BARU, Jan 1 — A total of 264 flood victims from 73 families were temporarily placed at flood evacuation centres, following flash flooding in three districts here today.

Mersing, Kota Tinggi and Labis were the three districts that had areas inundated by flash floods, after constant rainfall in the last two days.

Hardest hit was Mersing, where 203 victims from 56 families were displaced due to the rising water levels since this afternoon.

Johor Health, Environment, Education and Information Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said five areas in Mersing were affected after continuous rain today.

“As of 8pm, the Mersing district disaster management committee is still monitoring the situation,” he said in a statement tonight.

The five areas hit by flash flooding in Mersing were: Taman Nakhoda, Air Papan, Kampung Tanjung Genting, Kampung Tenglu Besar, Kampung Kelantan, Semanyir in Endau and Kampung Air Tawar.

All the victims were placed in temporary evacuation centres based in community centres and also schools.

Ayub said the schools will remain open tomorrow.

Kampung Segamat Kecil in the Labis district reported 51 victims from 14 families affected by rising flood waters.

However, Ayub said the victims were not required to move to a temporary flood evacuation centre and were only told to move to higher ground.

“I received a report that the flood victims in Kampung Segamat Kecil had all gone back after the water levels subsided at 4pm,” he said.

For Kota Tinggi, Ayub said three families consisting of ten victims were placed temporarily at SK Teluk Ramunia.

He said they were placed there since this morning when the flash flooding started at 9am.

Ayub said the situation today was under control despite the continuous rain reported throughout the day.

“At present, the Civil Defence Force in all districts, which is part of the state’s disaster management committee will continue to monitor the situation,” he said.